Winterfest at Bayliss Park will feature tree lighting, ice sculpting, Santa

The evening of Nov. 18 will be far from a silent night as the City of Council Bluffs hosts its Winterfest holiday celebration at Bayliss Park.

“Winterfest is our annual tree lighting ceremony in Bayliss Park,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said in a press release. “What started as a simple countdown in 2014 has become a one-of-a-kind festival of winter activities.”

The City of Council Bluffs is again partnering with the Council Bluffs Public Library, the 712 Initiative, Union Pacific Museum and Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) to present the festive tradition.

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with the lighting ceremony. Santa Claus, alongside Mayor Walsh, will lead the crowd in “Jingle Bells,” followed by a countdown, after which the Bayliss Park tree will be aglow with 40,000 twinkling lights.

People are also reading…

Once the tree is lit, Santa will take his place at his workshop, where kids and families can share their Christmas wishes and pose for photographs. Each child that visits Santa will receive a jingle bell necklace.

Family-friendly activities abound, as PACE will host an arts and crafts station and two local ice sculptors will ply their trade. The Council Bluffs Public Library is bringing real reindeer to the park, and will be offering reindeer-themed arts, crafts and literacy projects, and the UP Museum will be projecting a snowy light show on their building and have light-up jewelry for children.

The Salvation Army brass band will also be on hand, at the corner of Willow Avenue and Pear Street, performing holiday classics. The Salvation Army will also provide free hot chocolate.

Additional free activities will include face painting, balloon art, letters to Santa, crafts, multiple holiday photo cutouts and an outdoor screening of “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The 712 Initiative is hosting the Makers Village, offering an opportunity to shop unique handmade holiday gifts from more than 20 local vendors in a pop-up market on Pearl Street. Various food trucks will line Pearl Street, with concessions available for purchase.

Winterfest at Bayliss Park will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. The city encourages attendees to arrive early if they want to see the lighting ceremony, which will take place promptly at 6 p.m. The first 1,000 attendees will also receive a commemorative Winterfest at Bayliss Park tote bag.

“We hope you can join us for the moment Bayliss Park transforms into a wonderland and stay awhile to shop, dine and enjoy the celebrations,” Walsh said.

All Winterfest activities are free to the public. Items from the food truck and Makers Village will be available for purchase. Find the Winterfest at Bayliss Park event on Facebook @CityofCB.

