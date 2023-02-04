With construction of the Pottawattamie County Courthouse addition nearing completion, county supervisors are turning their attention toward the courthouse parking lot, which will be getting an upgrade as well.

During the county board meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 31, Buildings and Grounds director Jason Slack presented the board with options and preliminary costs for the parking lot improvements.

The decision that will most impact members of the community who have business at the courthouse is whether to allow free access to the parking lot or charge a fee, and if the decision is to charge a fee, what is the best way to go about collecting it — parking meters or a ticket machine? Cash, credit card, phone app, or some combination of all three?

Zach Wheat, vice president of consulting firm HGM Associates, said that barrier arms and a ticket machine would cost $60,000 and $35,000, respectively. Adding a cash payment option would add another $19,000 and a five-year service plan costs $26,000.

Altogether, the cost would be around $140,000.

Rather than barrier arms and a ticket machine, the county could simply stick with the parking meters that are already in the parking lot, but they’re outdated and high maintenance, Slack said.

“They’re constantly being hit by cars, we have to plow around them, it’s a maintenance issue,” Slack said. “We were looking to hopefully get away from the meters.”

The parking lot is not expected to bring in a lot of revenue. Slack said he anticipates about $25,000 per year, which he said would fund maintenance of the lot.

“Because we would need to asphalt, seal, coat, restripe every year,” Slack said.

Supervisor Tim Wichman said he was in favor of paid parking with a barrier arm and ticket machine at the entrance off Pearl Street. There needs to be a way to keep people from parking in the courthouse lot all day when they work or have business elsewhere in the area, he said.

“This parking lot is specifically for our residents that have business at the courthouse,” Wichman said. “And I think we need to keep it that way, and the only way to do that in my opinion is, put some sort of an entry/exit system when you come in.”

Another option is to have a kiosk inside the courthouse where people can have their parking validated, so the parking would be free, but you would still have to go inside the courthouse to get validated.

The supervisors opted to go with the paid parking plan, and asked Slack and HGM to come back with cost estimates for barrier arms, a ticket machine with a cash option and possibly another machine inside the courthouse that would dispense validation codes.

Construction of the courthouse addition is expected to be finished by May 2023, Slack said.