Woodbine man sentenced to 12 years for receiving child pornography

A Harrison County man was sentenced this week to 12 years in prison for receiving child pornography.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa announced that Curtis Lee Jensen, 47, of Woodbine, Iowa, was sentenced in federal court on June 14 to 144 months in prison for receipt of child pornography. Upon release, he will be placed on supervised release for an additional eight years, and be required to register as a sex offender.

In January 2021, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a cyber tip about child pornography being uploaded to a Kik Messenger account. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation traced the email address connected to the Kik account to Jensen.

The DCI’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit obtained a search warrant for Jensen’s email and Kik accounts, and discovered that Jensen had received and distributed child pornography using Kik.

The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood and resources about internet safety, visit www.usdoj.gov/psc.

