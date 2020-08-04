Over 25 killed, hundreds injured in massive blast in Beirut

BEIJING — Numbers of new COVID-19 cases in China’s far northwestern region of Xinjiang are continuing to fall, with 28 reported on Monday. China reported 43 new cases nationwide, seven of the imported and eight in the northeastern province of Liaoning. No new deaths were reported, leaving China’s total at 4,634 among 84,428 cases. All the new cases in Xinjiang were in the regional capital and largest city of Urumqi, which has been at the center of China’s latest major outbreak since cases were first detected there in mid-July. The region has reported a total of 590 cases, all but four of them in Urumqi, where authorities have conducted mass testing, cut down on public transport, isolated some communities and restricted travel outside the city. Yet, while mainland China’s latest outbreak appears to have peaked, authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese city of Hong Kong are struggling to contain a new wave of infections, with more than 200 new cases added over the weekend.