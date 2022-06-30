Yoga classes available at immersive Van Gogh exhibition in July

Yoga enthusiasts are invited to “Gogh with the flow” weekend mornings throughout July as the “Beyond Van Gogh” exhibit at Mid-America Center holds classes among the Dutch painter’s famous artwork.

Instructors from Omaha yoga studios Lotus House and One Tree Yoga will host hour-long yoga sessions Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. beginning July 9.

The guided experience promises to elevate the mind-body connection and create a dreamy and mystical journey through the visual experiences and sounds of the exhibition, according to the press release.

Yoga practitioners are asked to provide their own mats, towels and water.

Tickets for yoga classes are $59.99, and can be purchased at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-yoga-omaha.

“Beyond Van Gogh” features more than 300 of Van Gogh’s paintings — brought to colorful, swirling life through high resolution digital projections — in a multimedia narrative of the painter’s life.

The exhibition will be at MAC through Aug. 14. The doors are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.vangoghomaha.com/event/beyond-van-gogh-omaha.

