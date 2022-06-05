Your guide to state and local primary candidates

From the Iowa governorship to the Pottawattamie County recorder, Tuesday’s primary runs the gamut of state and local races. Here’s a list of the candidates who will be asking for your vote:

U.S. SenatorRepublican Incumbent Chuck Grassley is seeking his eighth term in the U.S. Senate, but he’s being challenged from within the GOP by State Senator Jim Carlin, while three Democrats are running for their party’s nomination: former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Vice Admiral Michael Franken, Ret., and Dr. Glenn Hurst of Minden.

United States Representative District 4 Incumbent Randy Feenstra is unopposed in the Republican primary as he seeks reelection. He will most likely face Democrat Ryan Melton, who is also running unopposed in the primary, in the fall’s general election.

GovernorIn her bid to secure a second term as Iowa’s governor, Republican Kim Reynolds is unopposed in the primary, as is Democratic candidate Deidre DeJear.

Secretary of StateRepublican incumbent Paul Pate is unchallenged in the primary. Two Democratic candidates — Joel Miller and Eric Van Lancker — are vying to run against Pate in the fall.

Auditor of StateIncumbent State Auditor Rob Sand is running unopposed on the Democratic side, and Republicans Todd Halbur and Mary Ann Hanusa are running for the right to challenge Sand in the general election.

Treasurer of State

Both incumbent State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald, a Democrat, and Republican Roby Smith are unchallenged in the primary election, and will most likely face one another in the fall.

Secretary of Agriculture

Republican incumbent Mike Naig is running unopposed, as is Democratic hopeful John Norwood.

Attorney General

Attorney General Tom Miller, a Democrat, is running unopposed in his party’s primary. He will probably face Republican Brenna Bird, who is also unopposed, in the fall.

Pottawattamie County Board

There are seven Republican candidates for Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors, but only the top three vote getters will be moving on to the general election in the fall, provided that they each receive at least 35% of the vote. If fewer than three candidates receive less than 35%, the state GOP will have to nominate someone at the convention.

Democratic candidate Jeff Shudak is running unopposed.

Pottawattamie County Recorder

In a highly contested race, Republicans Cole Button, Andrew Moats and Jenni Sandau are vying for Pottawattamie County recorder. There is not a Democratic candidate, and the top vote getter must have at least 35% of the vote to appear on the general election ballot.

Pottawattamie County Attorney

Incumbent Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

Pottawattamie County Treasurer

Incumbent Pottawattamie County Treasurer Lea Voss is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Senator, District 9

Republican incumbent Tom Shipley is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Senator, District 11

Republican incumbent Brian Best is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Senator, District 12

Republican incumbent Steven Holt is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Representative, District 15

Political newcomer Rebecca Wilkerson, a Republican, is challenging seven-term incumbent and current House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Representative, District 16

Republican incumbent David Sieck is running unopposed in the Republican primary. There is not a Democratic candidate.

State Representative, District 19

Republican incumbent Brent Siegrist failed to collect the total number of signatures required to be on the primary ballot, but the state representative is expected to be nominated at the GOP convention and placed on the general election ballot.

Siegrist will likely face Democratic candidates Elizabeth Christiensen or Vergarie Sanford in the fall.

State Representative, District 20

In the newly redesignated District 20, Republicans Sarah Abdouch and Thomas Riley are vying for the opportunity to compete against Democratic candidate Josh Turek in the fall.

Primary poll information

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. To find your polling place, visit sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/pollingplace/search.aspx

To check to make sure that you are registered to vote, visit sos.iowa.gov/elections/voterreg/regtovote/search.aspx

If you are not registered, same day registration will be available at your polling place. A photo ID is required to register. If your photo ID does not include your address, you must also present proof of an Iowa address, such as a bank statement or utility bill, along with your photo ID.

