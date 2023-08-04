There’s a lot to see at Ninja Warehouse in LaVista.

“We have everything,” said Ana Rivera, co-manager with Daniel Ma.

The prices look good to the eyes, too!

“Everything is at least 50 percent off the Amazon price,” she said.

Ninja Warehouse, which opened in mid-June, is a liquidating discount store in Brentwood Mall.

It sells items originally purchased by people on Amazon, but returned for whatever reason.

Those items are sent back to a warehouse, which are then purchased and shipped to the store, according to Ma.

“All Amazon returns usually don’t go beyond 10 days after customers use it,” Rivera said. “It could be just the wrong size, wrong color.”

The store seems to have it all, and at some amazing low prices.

“All clothes are $5, adult and kids shoes are $10,” Rivera said. “We have beauty products, skin care products, furniture pieces. Everything you find in a typical home.”

Other priced items seen in the store recently available the other day, included magnetic stirring cups for $5, power screwdrivers for $29, and a Dyson vacuum, which can run into the hundreds of dollars, listed at $100.

And, we restock items every day,” Rivera said.

Every two weeks, a large truckload of brand new items arrive, she said.

The word on the new store is getting around.

“We have a lot of customers every day and they go out and tell their family and friends who come in,” Rivera said.

Ninja Warehouse is open every day except Thursday.