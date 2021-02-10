No. 11 Warriors beat Reivers; Iowa Western start slow in loss

NJCAA D-I No. 11 Indian Hills never trailed in defeating D-II No. 14 Iowa Western 85-49 Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.

The Warriors built a strong, early lead, starting off on a 14-2 run and would eventually boost their lead to as big as 20 points with nine minutes remaining in the first half. The Reivers began to chip the deficit away with a 7-0 run to cut it to 33-20 with four minutes left in the first half.

But the Warriors responded, going on a 12-2 run, including hitting three consecutive 3 pointers, in the final minute of the first half.

“We got off to a really slow start,” Reiver head coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We couldn’t get any stops defensively and then offensively we took a lot of quick shots and had some costly turnovers. I thought our guys battled back really well in the middle of that first half, got the lead down to 12, but then that run to close the first half was huge for them (Indian Hills).”

The Warriors continued to pour it on in the second half, shooting 40% for the game to Iowa Western’s 29%. Notably, the Warriors (6-1) also out rebounded the Reivers 57 to 29.

Van Riessen and the Reivers (4-3) will look to learn from this and put the loss behind them as they move on to host Marshalltown Saturday at 3 pm.