Nurses 2022: It's Stortenbecker's 'honor to be there' for patients

A Neola native and 2000 graduate of Tri-Center High School, Kelly Stortenbecker said high school career testing had consistently showed she had an aptitude for nursing, but she initially followed a somewhat different path.

Following her high school graduation, Stortenbecker enrolled at Iowa Western Community College where she earned her certification in the college’s medical assisting program. Completion of her certification at Iowa Western resulted in an office position at Physicians Clinic in Council Bluffs.

She said her interest in a nursing career came when she was 20 and was dating her husband-to-be, Brian Stortenbecker, whose grandmother required a heart valve replacement.

“She was in the ICU and developed pneumonia and was having a difficult time,” Stortenbecker said. “I had never been in an ICU before, and just seeing the complexity of her condition and what the nurses were doing interested me. It intrigued me. For the first time, I saw nursing as something that I might really enjoy doing.”

For Stortenbecker, it was the beginning of a long educational process and a long and fulfilling career.

She enrolled again at IWCC, earning her associate degree in nursing in 2006. Her interest was in preparing for a position in either a hospital ICU or emergency department. That same year she landed a position as a staff RN in the Mercy Hospital Intensive Care Unit, and she’s never worked anywhere else. After her son, Kendall, now 9, was born, Stortenbecker said she switched to part time, which allowed for better balance with work and family.

Seeking to further hone her nursing skills, Stortenbecker began taking additional classes, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Nebraska Wesleyan in 2017. In 2018, she received a scholarship from the Mercy Foundation, funded by the annual Mercy Heritage Dinner, which allowed her to complete her critical care nursing certification from the American Academy of Critical Care Nurses.

Asked to describe her work, Stortenbecker said, “I take care of critically ill/fragile patients. I monitor/maintain the patient’s vital signs and perform assessments. I assist the doctors with setting up procedures then assist them with those procedures. I give medications. One of the most important things is the continuous communication with an interdisciplinary team throughout my shift.”

Stortenbecker was nominated for inclusion in the Salute to Nursing section by Geri Nelson of Treynor, a former patient who pointed to the personal care she received as well as to her compassion for the patients she works with.

She was also nominated by her husband who wrote, “Kelly was and is devoted to the caring of critical care patients. She provides professional medical expertise yet knows how to bring comfort to her patients and their families at the time of need. She is more than her credentials – she is dedicated to her profession every single day.”

In addition to Kendall, Kelly and Brian, her husband of 15 years, have a daughter, Kase, who is 6. Although the final outcome remains to be seen, Kelly said she would encourage — and can see — Kase becoming a nurse. Outside of work, Stortenbecker said she enjoys gardening, decorating, shopping and traveling along with spending time with friends and family.

Stortenbecker’s response to being asked what she finds most rewarding after a 20-year career in nursing paints a picture of the woman.

“There’s too many things!” she said. “I love pulling up a chair and getting to know my patients. My co-workers joke that I know everyone! I enjoy our team in the ICU. We work hard but have fun at work, and this makes all the difference in high-stress situations.”

But most telling was her comment, “I find that being there for a patient and their family at the end of a life is most rewarding. It is my honor to be there.”