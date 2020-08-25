 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adkins, Mary Emma
0 entries

Adkins, Mary Emma

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Mary Emma Adkins, age 89, passed away August 22, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1931, to the late Roy and Ione (Verbeck) Nowlin in Grand Island, NE. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie; siblings, Arta Judd, Ruth Jones, Guy Nowlin, George Nowlin, Dorr Nowlin and Elizabeth Linquist. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Gillette; granddaughters, Carissa Gillette and Cayla Ricardo (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Evan and Micah Ricardo; cousins, nieces, nephews and many other friends and family. Funeral Service is 2 p.m, on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1; to 2 p.m. Interment is in the Lewis Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and they will designate at a later date.

+1 
Adkins, Mary Emma
+1 
Adkins, Mary Emma

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert