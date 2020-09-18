Adkins, Mary

Mary Emma Adkins, age 89, passed away on August 22, 2020. She was born on August 11, 1931, to the late Roy and Ione (Verbeck) Nowlin in Grand Island, Neb. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Johnie; and siblings, Arta Judd, Ruth Jones, Guy Nowlin, George Nowlin, Dorr Nowlin and Elizabeth Linquist. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Gillette; granddaughters, Carissa Gillette and Cayla Ricardo (Christopher); great-grandchildren, Evan and Micah Ricardo; cousins; nieces; nephews; and many other friends and family. Funeral Service is 2 p.m, on Saturday, September 19, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment is in the Lewis Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and they will designate at a later date. Steps will be taken to ensure social distancing is possible.