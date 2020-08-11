Albertson, Diane

Diane Jo Albertson, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 7, 2020, at her home. Diane was born June 4, 1955, in Neola, Iowa to the late J. Wayne and Josephine (McDonald) Ostdiek. She attended Tri-Center High School. Diane married Louis Albertson on November 20, 1976, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with two children, Sarah and Adam. Diane was a homemaker and a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ostdiek. Diane is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lou Albertson; daughter, Sarah Albertson; son, Adam Albertson all of Council Bluffs; grandson, Thomas Stark; brother, Joe (Delima) Ostdiek of Jefferson, Iowa; sisters, Mary Jean (Ed) Arsenault of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sharon Elliott of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to CHI-Mercy Hospital.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
2:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
