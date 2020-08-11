You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Albertson, Diane
0 entries

Albertson, Diane

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Diane Jo Albertson, age 65, of Council Bluffs, passed away August 7, 2020, at her home. Diane was born June 4, 1955, in Neola, Iowa to the late J. Wayne and Josephine (McDonald) Ostdiek. She attended Tri-Center High School. Diane married Louis Albertson on November 20, 1976, in Council Bluffs. They were blessed with two children, Sarah and Adam. Diane was a homemaker and a member of Corpus Christi-Holy Family Parish. In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Ostdiek. Diane is survived by her husband of 43 years, Lou Albertson; daughter, Sarah Albertson; son, Adam Albertson all of Council Bluffs; grandson, Thomas Stark; brother, Joe (Delima) Ostdiek of Jefferson, Iowa; sisters, Mary Jean (Ed) Arsenault of Colorado Springs, Colo., Sharon Elliott of Council Bluffs; nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, Saturday, 1 to 2 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Memorial contributions are suggested to CHI-Mercy Hospital.

+1 
Albertson, Diane
+1 
Albertson, Diane
To send flowers to the family of Diane Albertson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 15
Visitation
Saturday, August 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 15
Memorial Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
2:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert