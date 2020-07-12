The family of Jodi Jacobsen would like to thank everyone for the memorials, cards, flowers, food and outpouring of love and support. Jodi was a special woman who touched the lives of many and a teacher to us all. The memorials have been directed to the Southwest Iowa Educational Foundation to set up a scholarship in her honor. Although we are grieving, we find joy in sharing the happy memories and stories about Jodi with you all. We will forever hold her in our hearts. Kevin Jacobsen and family
