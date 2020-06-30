Darold R. Ashcraft, Sr., 78, of Council Bluffs, passed away Friday, June 27, 2020. He was born in Sioux City, Iowa, to the late Arthur and Verle (Gully) Ashcraft. He was an auto mechanic for Woodhouse. Besides his parents, Darold was preceded in death by his son, Charles Moreland; his daughter, Rozana Rich; brother, Arthur Ashcraft; sister, Janice McCranken and grandson, Nathan Wilson. He is survived by his wife, Shirley of 49 years; two sons, Darold Ashcraft, Jr., and Justin Ashcraft; two daughters, Dawn Fichter and Peggy Houser (Monte); siblings, William Ashcraft (Cathy), James Ashcraft, Mike Ashcraft (Mary), Gary Ashcraft (Gayle), Pat Ashcraft, Michelle Austin (Will), Barbie Schmidt (Herald) and Rozana Schmidt; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the funeral home, at 2 p.m. The family will direct the memorials.

To send flowers to the family of Darold Ashcraft, Sr, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 30
Visitation
Tuesday, June 30, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 1
Service
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
2:00PM
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
-
-, - -
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.