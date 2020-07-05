Athay, Lloyd
Athay, Lloyd

Lloyd Athay, age 81, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Lifecare Center, in Longmont, Colo. Lloyd was born September 26, 1938, in Council Bluffs, to the late William and Ione Athay. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Fred; brothers, Jim, Bill and Floyd; sister, Clara. Lloyd is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Ulrich) Athay; daughter, Christine; son, Kenny; stepsons, Matt, John and Nick; brother, Joe; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Memorial prayer service will be Wednesday, June 8, 2020, at 4 p.m., with an open visitation until 6 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. The family will direct memorials.

Athay, Lloyd
Athay, Lloyd
Service information

Jul 8
Prayer Service With Open Visitaion
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
