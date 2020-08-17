You have permission to edit this article.
Bailey, Donna Mae Laura Waldron
Bailey, Donna Mae Laura Waldron

Donna Mae Laura Waldron Bailey, age 86, passed away on August 11, 2020.

Donna was born in Macedonia, Iowa, on May 3, 1934, to Virgil and Velna (Kunze) Waldron. She married Arthur Bailey, Jr. on November 12, 1955. 

In addition to her parents, Donna Mae was preceded in death by her husband; brother, LaRoy Waldon; daughter, Judy; sons, Mark and Randy.

She is survived by her daughter, Cindy McIntosh; sons, Art Bailey and Tandy (Shelly) Bailey; grandchildren, Brad Bailey, Ashley (Connor) McQuillan and Gage McIntosh; step-grand-children, Christina Cronland and Nicole Cronland; as well as a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 20th, at Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 21st, also at the funeral home. Interment will be in Cedar Lawn Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.

Bailey, Donna Mae Laura Waldron
