Bailey, Randy

Randy Joseph Bailey, age 63, passed away July 4, 2020. He was born on May 3, 1957, to Arthur and Donna (Waldron) Bailey, in Council Bluffs. Randy was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Bailey; brother, Mark Bailey; sister, Judy Bailey; step-brothers, Ron and Jimmie Bailey; parents-in-law, Colin and Rosalie Cronland. He is survived by his wife, Dawn Bailey; daughters, Christina (Jason Kennedy) Cronland and Nicole Cronland; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Donna Bailey; sister, Cindy McIntosh; brothers, Art Bailey, Tandy (Shelly) Bailey; step-brother, Rich (Judy) Bailey; niece, Ashley (Connor) McQuillan; nephew, Bradley Bailey; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
