Baker, Delores
Delores M. Baker, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Thurston Neb. Preceded in death by her husband, Gale Baker; parents, Cecil and Mabel Gilbert; son-in-law, Garold Whaley; and brothers and sister. Survived by daughters, Shirley Whaley, Gayl Shamblen, Kathy Goolsby (Mark), and Marcie Koziol (Dan); sons, Gaylen (Gay), and Duane (Bonnie); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two brothers; and two sisters. Private family services to be held.

