Baker, Delores

Delores M. Baker, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1930 in Thurston Neb. Preceded in death by her husband, Gale Baker; parents, Cecil and Mabel Gilbert; son-in-law, Garold Whaley; and brothers and sister. Survived by daughters, Shirley Whaley, Gayl Shamblen, Kathy Goolsby (Mark), and Marcie Koziol (Dan); sons, Gaylen (Gay), and Duane (Bonnie); 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two brothers; and two sisters. Private family services to be held.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.