Bartel, Colleen

Colleen Ann (Connie) Hannum Bartel, died July 16, 2020, in Hopkins, Minn., surrounded by her family. Connie and her twin sister, Barbara, were born in Council Bluffs, September 14, 1925. A proud fourth generation resident of Council Bluffs, she was married for 60 years to George Arthur (Art) Bartel, who died in 2010. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara, Patricia, and brother, Donald. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School in 1943 and attended Grinnell College. While in high school, Connie participated in the school choir and theater productions. Connie and Art raised three sons, Tom and Mark, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Matt, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Connie and Art eagerly adopted the boys' wives, Kristin, Sandra, and Rose, as the daughters they never had, and doted on their seven grandchildren. Connie also lived long enough to meet two great-grandchildren. Connie and Art were active citizens of Council Bluffs. Connie was a member of P.E.O., an expert bridge player and a recreational golfer, a dedicated supporter of the Council Bluffs Library and Mercy Hospital, and a devoted student and advocate of Council Bluffs history. She was instrumental in the preservation of Kirn Field, and was an active supporter of The Dodge House. She was always proud of her Irish heritage and had done extensive genealogical research that reached back more than 200 years. She was a long-time member of Saint Patrick's Church, where a service will be held at a later date. Any memorials are preferred to the Council Bluffs Public Library or the Micah House.
