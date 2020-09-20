Batten, Douglas

Douglas Joe Batten, 68 of Glenwood, Iowa passed away on September 16, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 26, from 10 a.m. through the afternoon at Doug's home at 912 N. Walnut St. in Glenwood. Inurnment at a later date. The family will direct memorials.
