Beck, Richard

Richard Glen "Dick" Beck, age 87, of Omaha, Neb., passed away July 17, 2020, at CHI-Bergan Mercy Hospital, in Omaha. Dick was born September 19, 1932, in Council Bluffs, to the late Roy G. and Freda (Gress) Beck and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High with the Class of 1951. He proudly served his country from 1952 to 1956 in the U.S. Air Force, where he was a member of the USAFSS (United States Air Force Security Service). This security service was selected from half of one percent of the top airmen, and their task was to monitor, collect and interpret military voices and electronic devices from signals from countries of interest. Upon his honorable discharge, Dick worked for Woodys Motor Shop, which he eventually owned and operated for 50 plus years. He will be remembered for his honesty, gentleness and kindness to all his customers. He was a long time member of Faith Lutheran Church, where he previously served as their financial secretary. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Beverly (October 4, 1989) and Mary Kay (May 17, 2017). Survivors include son, Randy and wife Karen, of Council Bluffs; his step-daughters, Jacqueline Maul and husband Mark, of Lincoln, Neb., Julie Bayne and husband John, of Vestal, N.Y.; grandchildren, River and Kyle Beck, Jared and Mariah Maul, Taylor Bayne; sister, Susie Brandt and husband Keith, of Seymour, Tenn.; brother, David Beck, of Independence, Mo.; nieces; nephews; special friend, Sue Gruttemeyer, of Council Bluffs; beloved cat, Moo Shoo. Visitation, Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral, Thursday, 10:30 a.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 2100 S. 11th St., Council Bluffs. Interment, Lewis Township Cemetery, with military rites at the grave. Box lunch to follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center. Memorials to Bellevue Senior Center and Autism Society of Nebraska-Omaha Support Group.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
10:30AM
2100 S. 11th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
