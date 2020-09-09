Berger-Kohler, Jane

 Skip to main content
Jane A. Berger-Kohler, age 68, passed away on September 6, 2020. Preceded in death by, parents, John A. and Mary Virginia Berger Sr. Survived by, husband, Steve; children, Michael Ankenbauer (Sarah), Sarah Ankenbauer, Jeff Ankenbauer (Sarah); grandchildren, Katie, Van, Natalie, Ramona and Odin; sister, Liz Neary (R.J.); brother, John A. Berger Jr. Memorial Service: Friday, September 11, 10:30am, West Center Chapel. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to the family.

