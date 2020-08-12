Berry, Wilma (Wiechelman)

Wilma Virginia (Wiechelman) Berry, age 87, died August 8, 2020, from Alzheimer's Disease in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Wilma's husband Blaine Lee Berry, whom she married in 1959, died in 1978. Wilma was born on October 30, 1932, in Cedar County, NE. She grew up in Hartington, NE, and moved to Omaha in 1950. Wilma worked for Mutual of Omaha for many years. After retiring she moved to Fort Wayne, IN, to pursue her avocation of genealogy, as well as working for Lincoln Financial. She traveled extensively researching the Wiechelman, North and Haase families, discovering many relatives. In 2004 she moved to Council Bluffs to help care for her brother, Duane, who suffered from Alzheimer's Disease. Wilma was a devoted supporter of animal welfare, reducing homelessness, and veteran's aid. Wilma was preceded in death by her siblings, Arthur, Irwin, Duane, Richard and Dennis. Blaine and Wilma had no children but were beloved by many nieces and nephews. Wilma is survived by her siblings, Mildred and Robert, and her brother-in-law, Glenn. Per Wilma's wishes, there will be no visitation nor graveside services.
