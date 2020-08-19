Bertelsen, Betty

Betty Jean Bertelsen age 90 years, passed away August 17, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel in Omaha. Betty was born in Crescent, IA on November 13, 1929, to the late James E. and Hazel E. (Belt) Wright. Betty was united in marriage to Emil Bertelsen Jr; February 23, 1947 and together raised their family. She is a long time member of First Christian Church and had worked in home health care at the Glenwood State School. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband Emil in 2008; son, Keith Alan in 2018; 5 brothers and 1 sister. Survivors include twins Karen (Keith) Crandall, Papillion, NE; Kathryn (Larry) John, Council Bluffs, Emil Eugene (Rita) Bertelsen, Council Bluffs, Janet (Gail) Witt, Honey Creek, IA; Ronald Bertelsen, Julie (Larry) Walling all Council Bluffs; 22 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Lester Wright, Enid, OK; and Robert Wright, Missouri Valley, IA; in-laws, Shirley Bertelsen, Pat Wright, and Leta Wright all Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Grange Cemetery. Memorials to Midlands Humane Society and or Deaf Missions.
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
10:00AM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
