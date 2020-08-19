You have permission to edit this article.
Bertelsen, Betty
Bertelsen, Betty

Only $5 for 5 months

Betty Jean Bertelsen age 90 years, passed away August 17, 2020, at CHI-Immanuel in Omaha. Betty was born in Crescent, IA on November 13, 1929, to the late James E. and Hazel E. (Belt) Wright. Betty was united in marriage to Emil Bertelsen Jr; February 23, 1947 and together raised their family. She is a long time member of First Christian Church and had worked in home health care at the Glenwood State School. Betty is also preceded in death by her husband Emil in 2008; son, Keith Alan in 2018; 5 brothers and 1 sister. Survivors include twins Karen (Keith) Crandall, Papillion, NE; Kathryn (Larry) John, Council Bluffs, Emil Eugene (Rita) Bertelsen, Council Bluffs, Janet (Gail) Witt, Honey Creek, IA; Ronald Bertelsen, Julie (Larry) Walling all Council Bluffs; 22 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 2 great great-grandchildren; brothers, Lester Wright, Enid, OK; and Robert Wright, Missouri Valley, IA; in-laws, Shirley Bertelsen, Pat Wright, and Leta Wright all Council Bluffs, many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 5 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral service Saturday 10 a.m., all at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment Grange Cemetery. Memorials to Midlands Humane Society and or Deaf Missions.

Bertelsen, Betty
Bertelsen, Betty
Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 22
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 22, 2020
10:00AM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
