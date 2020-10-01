Bible, Georgia (Hoff)

Georgia C. (Hoff) Bible, age 73, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away September 20, 2020, at home in Chattanooga, surrounded by her family from an aggressive and inoperable brain tumor. Georgia was born November 24, 1946 in Council Bluffs to the late Ted and Georgia M. (Overstreet) Hoff, Sr. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1965. Georgia married James L. Bible on June 6, 1965 in Rough and Ready, California. She was born with a happy, enthusiastic and loving heart and loved all those she came in contact with. Georgia had a green thumb with plants, enjoyed taking road trips to explore the mountains and seasons. She discovered quilting late in life and found she was a natural and loved it! Georgia actively served in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She will always be loved and never forgotten. Georgia is survived by her husband of 55 years, James Bible; her children, Sara Bible Bello, James Lewis Bible, II, Amanda Bible Webster; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Ted (Polly) Hoff, Lawrence "Skip" (Ellie) Hoff, and Patricia Walker Hoff. Graveside service and burial, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 11 a.m., in Memorial Park Cemetery. A lunch will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center, 1350 E. Pierce St.