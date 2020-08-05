Biggs, Lois

Lois JoAnn Biggs, of Council Bluffs, age 85, passed away April 14, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1934, to the late Waldo and Albertina (Licht) Behrens, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. Lois was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs. In addition to her parents, Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Max Biggs; siblings, Glen, Lucille and Don. She is survived by her children, Michael Biggs, Mitchell Biggs and Michelle Hubbard; grandchildren, Justin, Brianna, Lillian and Samantha; her great-grandchildren, LilyAnn, Ben and Kennedy; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life is 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Inurnment is in the Deer Creek Cemetery, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
