Blakeman, Lynne

Lynne Blakeman, age 66, of Council Bluffs, Iowa passed away August 4, 2020, at her home. Lynne was born July 17, 1955, in Norfolk, Va, to the late George and Dona R. (Townsend) Blakeman. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Lisa; sister, Karen Blakeman-Reed and brothers, Donald and Steven. Survivors include, 2 grandchildren and siblings, Georgy (Rob) Hoag, Rick (Cindy) Blakeman, Chris Blakeman and Phil (Sherry) Blakeman. A private family graveside service will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery.
