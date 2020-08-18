Blocker, JoAnn

JoAnn Blocker, age 80, passed away August 16, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1940, to the late Leo and Wilma (Hays) Fleming in Marion, UT. In addition to her parents, JoAnn was preceded in death by her brother, Ted Fleming. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Donald Blocker, daughters, Penny Darnell (Pat), Council Bluffs, Tracy Bruun (Tom), Ankeny, IA and Wendy Scherzinger (Rudy), Hurricane Mills, TN; siblings: brothers, Leo Fleming (Norma), Council Bluffs, and Perry Fleming (Kim Kissel Lifemate), MO. Funeral Service is 11; a.m., on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Service with a visitation one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment is in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Bethany Lutheran Church. The family respectfully requests masks be worn and social distancing be observed by those attending the events.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
11:00AM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
