Kathryn Louise Bolie Kathryn Louise Bolie of Council Bluffs, age 68, passed away on August 4. She was born June 25, 1952 in Algona, Iowa to Kenneth and Rose Bolie. She was known as Kathy to family and Katie to coworkers, friends and neighbors. Kathy graduated from Woodbine High School in 1970, and Graceland University in Lamoni, Iowa in 1974 with a B.S. in Social Work. As a social worker and supervisor for the Department of Human Services of Iowa she dedicated her career to helping children. Katie also volunteered with American Red Cross, Treat the Troops-Iowa Cookie Crumbs and Big Brothers Big Sisters. She is survived by brothers Steve (Mavis) of Clive Iowa and Alan of Council Bluffs; nieces, Karen English of Des Moines and Sarah (Tim) Copple of Norwalk, Iowa; four great- nephews, one great-niece, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents. A virtual celebration of Life is planned for 2 p.m., on August 15. It can be accessed by By Phone at +1-312-626-6799 US (Chicago) or 888-788-0099 US Toll-free, Meeting ID: 853 6227 0438. By Computer or Smartphone https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85362270438
