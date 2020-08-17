You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonar, Vernelle
0 entries

Bonar, Vernelle

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home & Crematory

Vernelle J. Bonar, age 89, longtime resident of Treynor, Iowa, passed away August 14, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village. 

She was born in Council Bluffs, on November 29, 1930, to the late Henry and Hannah (Klahn) Hekter.  Vernelle graduated from Treynor High School and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church.  She married William “Bill” Bonar on October 8, 1954.  She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Wedded Band.  She and her late husband, Bill, loved to cheer at any Treynor school event.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Delphine Schoening and Darlene Walter; brother, Eldon Hekter.

Vernelle is survived by her nieces; nephews and a host of other family and friends.

Open visitation will be at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the family present from 3 to 4:00 p.m.  Funeral service is at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Treynor, Monday, at 10 a.m.  Interment is in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery.  Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor Fire and Rescue, Treynor American Legion Lamar Hartje Post #725.

+1 
Bonar, Vernelle
To send flowers to the family of Vernelle Bonar, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert