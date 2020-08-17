Bonar, Vernelle

Vernelle J. Bonar, age 89, longtime resident of Treynor, Iowa, passed away August 14, 2020, at Risen Son Christian Village.
She was born in Council Bluffs, on November 29, 1930, to the late Henry and Hannah (Klahn) Hekter. Vernelle graduated from Treynor High School and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She married William “Bill” Bonar on October 8, 1954. She taught Sunday School and was a member of the Wedded Band. She and her late husband, Bill, loved to cheer at any Treynor school event.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Delphine Schoening and Darlene Walter; brother, Eldon Hekter.
Vernelle is survived by her nieces; nephews and a host of other family and friends.
Open visitation will be at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home on Sunday, August 16, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the family present from 3 to 4:00 p.m. Funeral service is at St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Treynor, Monday, at 10 a.m. Interment is in the St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Treynor Fire and Rescue, Treynor American Legion Lamar Hartje Post #725.
