Sean E. Bourlier, age 23, of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 4, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. Sean was born on August 30, 1996, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Terry and Dena (Allen) Bourlier. Sean worked in Day Services at VODEC. Sean was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Mary Bourlier; great-grandmother, Inez Bourlier. Sean is survived by his parents, Terry and Dena Bourlier; sister, Brittany Bourlier; brother, Matthew Bourlier, all of Council Bluffs; maternal grand-parents, Dennis and Marcia Allen, of Sioux City; aunt, Jenny Allen, of Sioux City; uncle, Bradley Allen, of Sioux Falls, S.D. Funeral service on Friday, at 12 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation, one hour prior to the service, burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, following the service. Family will direct memorials.

Service information

Jul 10
Funeral Service
Friday, July 10, 2020
12:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home & Crematory
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
