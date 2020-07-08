Sean E. Bourlier, age 23, of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 4, 2020, at his residence with his loving family by his side. Sean was born on August 30, 1996, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Terry and Dena (Allen) Bourlier. Sean worked in Day Services at VODEC. Sean was preceded in death by paternal grandmother, Mary Bourlier; great-grandmother, Inez Bourlier. Sean is survived by his parents, Terry and Dena Bourlier; sister, Brittany Bourlier; brother, Matthew Bourlier, all of Council Bluffs; maternal grand-parents, Dennis and Marcia Allen, of Sioux City; aunt, Jenny Allen, of Sioux City; uncle, Bradley Allen, of Sioux Falls, S.D. Funeral service on Friday, at 12 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home. Visitation, one hour prior to the service, burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, following the service. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
12:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
11:00AM-12:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.