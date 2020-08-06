Bowers, Ricky J.

You have permission to edit this article.
Ricky J. Bowers, age 62, of Neola, Iowa passed away August 4, 2020. Rick was born May 22, 1958 to Lawrence and Barbara (Strong) Bowers in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his brother, David. In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by daughters, Shawna Schaefer and Andrea (David) Click all of Bentonville, Ark.; grandchildren, Brendon, Andrew, Declen, Aiden, Averyana, and Mia; sister, Kathy (Brian) Kadereit of Dell Rapids, Minn.; brother Chris Bowers, of Richville, Minn.; special friend, Ronda Graalfs and Hershey, Cashew and Mandarin. Funeral service, Friday, 10 a.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Inurnment will be held at a later date in the Hamburg, Iowa Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.

