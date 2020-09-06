Boyd, Virginia (Evans)

Virginia (Evans) Boyd, age 89 of Glenwood, Iowa, passed away on Septenber 3, 2020. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, September 8, at 2:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Glenwood. Interment will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials directed to Mills County Storehouse, Every Step Hospice, or Trinity Lutheran Church.
