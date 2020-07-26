Brazelton, Dolores

Dolores May Brazelton, age 93, passed away June 19, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Home. Dolores was born December 8, 1926, in Council Bluffs, to the late Arthur C. and Mabel A. (Wroth) Skelton. She graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School with the Class of 1944. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Brazelton on June 11, 1949. She was a longtime active member of Grace-New Horizon Presbyterian Church, where she served as Deacon, Sunday School teacher, volunteer at Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Iowa Western Community College, and a member of Beta Sigma Phi. Dolores worked for the Union Pacific Railroad and Brandeis. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd, in 2013; two brothers in infancy; and sister, Velma. Survivors include son, David and wife Liza, of Coon Rapids, Minn.; daughters, Sheila Zimmerman and Tom, of Council Bluffs, Barbara Butler and Rodney "Doc" Butler, of Haughton, La., Julie Brazelton, of North Brook, Ill.; 9 grandchildren; 2 great-grand-children. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held on August 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family would like you to join the service via livestream on the Cutler-O'Neill website, and click on Dolores's obituary. She will be laid to rest with husband, Lloyd, at Cedar Lawn Cemetery.
