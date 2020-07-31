Brockman, Richard

Richard L. Brockman, age 77, passed away July 29, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 2, 1942, to the late George and Evelyn (Nielsen) Brockman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Brockman; brothers, Gordon, Ronald and Roger Brockman; sister, Mary Wayman. Richard is survived by his siblings, Gerald Brockman (Roberta), Gail Brockman (Carolyn), Marjorie Hatcher (Bill); daughter-in-law, Cindi Brockman; sister-in-law, LaVon Brockman; brother-in-law, Don Wayman; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of other family and friends. Graveside service at 10 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Zion Congregational Church Cemetery, in Treynor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels.
