You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brockman, Richard
0 entries

Brockman, Richard

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Richard L. Brockman, age 77, passed away July 29, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on August 2, 1942, to the late George and Evelyn (Nielsen) Brockman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas Brockman; brothers, Gordon, Ronald and Roger Brockman; sister, Mary Wayman. Richard is survived by his siblings, Gerald Brockman (Roberta), Gail Brockman (Carolyn), Marjorie Hatcher (Bill); daughter-in-law, Cindi Brockman; sister-in-law, LaVon Brockman; brother-in-law, Don Wayman; 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins and a host of other family and friends. Graveside service at 10 a.m., Monday, August 3, 2020, at the Zion Congregational Church Cemetery, in Treynor, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Meals on Wheels.

+1 
Brockman, Richard
+1 
Brockman, Richard

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News