Don Brown, age 76, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Council Bluffs, on October 2, 1943. Don was the longtime owner and operator of Don's Automotive. He was preceded in death by his father, Leo Brown; mother, Marcella Yochem; step-father, Delbert Yochem; brother, James Brown; sister, Dolores Sutton; in-laws, James and Twyla Morrow. Don is survived by his wife of 56 years, Gay Brown; children, Shelly Brown Wilkinson (Billy), Donny Brown, Jon Brown (Rita), Dixie Brown Hammack (Greg); 13 grandchildren and his seven great-grandchildren; brother, Larry Brown (Judy); sister, Donna Holz (Norm); sister-in-law, Dixie Cavner; brother-in-law, Jim Morrow (Ileen); special friends, Rich and Kathy Mayer; his dog, Buddy; a host of other family and friends. Visitation is 1 to 3 p.m., on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home. Funeral service is 11 a.m., on Monday, at the funeral home. Interment is in Garner Township Cemetery.
