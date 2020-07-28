Burns, James

Jim Burns, age 88, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital, in Omaha, Neb. Jim was born August 19, 1931, in Council Bluffs, and raised in Neola, Iowa. He and Mary Jo were married at St. Patrick Church, in Neola, on October 13, 1951. They lived in Neola until moving the family to Omaha, in 1961. Jim was a very devout Catholic and a tireless parishioner, volunteer and supporter of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Roncalli Catholic High School and Marian High School, in Omaha. He was a gifted athlete. He played all sports growing up and continued to play softball and volleyball until he was almost 50 years old. He loved the game of golf and played 3 times per week after retirement, weather permitting. Danny's Bar and Grill at 72nd and Blondo will never be the same on Wednesday afternoons without Jim and his St. Pius X golfing buddies. His favorite sports activity were watching and cheering his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids play football, baseball, softball, basketball, volleyball, tennis and golf. Having been a basketball referee himself, you could often times hear him refereeing from the stands. Jim was a very dedicated and loyal employee at the John Day Company, in Omaha, for 44 years and retired at the age of 65. He was a 30-year member of the Iowa National Guard. Fibbed about his age and signed up for the Guards when he was 16. Jim Burns never met a stranger. He treated everyone, every day of his life, the same way as he would want to be treated. His handshake was his bond. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Loretta Burns; sisters, Liz Beach, Maureen Burns; infant brother, Richard Burns. Jim is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Jo; daughters, Jadine Manson (Denny), Jo Ellen Burns, Margaret Burns; sons, Ron Burns (Shirley), Ed Burns (Reenie); grandchildren, Jimmy Burns (Polly), Mickie Paben (Shane), Joey Burns (Katie), Bridget Burns, Teresa Burns, Danny Burns (Fawn), Sam Burns, Trish McKinney (Rory), Nick Burns (Margie), Kate McAslan (Chip), DJ Manson and Trevor Manson; 20 great-grandchildren; brother-in- law, Jerry Beach (Kerstin). A private family rosary Saturday, 10:45 a.m., followed by a memorial mass at 11 a.m., all at St. Pius X Catholic Church, which can be viewed live stream, on the St. Pius X, Facebook page. A celebration of Jim's life will be held at a later date. Jim will be laid to rest in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, in Neola. No flowers please and memorials to St. Pius X Church and St. Pius/St. Leo Catholic school.
