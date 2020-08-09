You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bushman, Barbara
0 entries

Bushman, Barbara

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Barbara Ann Bushman, age 83, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1937, to the late Thomas and Alice (Ginn) Donahue. Barb and her late husband Duane Bushman Sr. were the proud owner of Bushman Floors for 55 years. She is survived by her son, Duane Bushman Jr. (Tracy); daughter, Ramona Castor (Roger); grandson, Josh Queen; granddaughters, Angela Bushman, Becky Rolfe and Jessica Bushman; great-grandson, Miles Rolfe. No services will be held.

Bushman, Barbara
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Bushman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News