Bushman, Barbara

Barbara Ann Bushman, age 83, passed away on August 6, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1937, to the late Thomas and Alice (Ginn) Donahue. Barb and her late husband Duane Bushman Sr. were the proud owner of Bushman Floors for 55 years. She is survived by her son, Duane Bushman Jr. (Tracy); daughter, Ramona Castor (Roger); grandson, Josh Queen; granddaughters, Angela Bushman, Becky Rolfe and Jessica Bushman; great-grandson, Miles Rolfe. No services will be held.
To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Bushman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.