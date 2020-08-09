Butler, John

John Roy "Big John" Butler, age 80, died on August 7, 2020. John was born near Atlantic, Iowa on May 4, 1940 to Dale and Irene (Herbert) Butler. He graduated from the Atlantic High School in 1958. He proudly served in the National Guard. In 1967 he moved to Treynor, Iowa and then took over the maintenance position for the City of Treynor. He was on the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Departments in both Cumberland, Iowa, and Treynor for a total of 43 years, as well as an Honorary member of the Lewis Township Fire and Water Rescue Team. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann and her husband, Lloyd Dreager; and a son-in-law, Daniel Knoble. He is survived by his wife, Leola (Karas) Butler, who he married on February 26, 1961; three children, Jerry Butler (JoAnna), Barry Butler (Patricia), and Lorry Elder; grandchildren, Brandon Butler (Kealey), Carolyn Knudson (Dylon), Bryan, Joseph, Anthony, Thomas and Karl Butler, Nicholas and Haley Butler, Elizabeth Knoble, and Colton Elder; great-grandchildren, Lucy and Cecelia Butler, and Kyler and Grayson Knudson; brother, Ed Butler (Dorothy); nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family, will be Friday, August 14th, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Hoy Kilnoski Funeral Home. The funeral will be Saturday, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home. Interment is in the Massena, Iowa Cemetery. The family will direct memorials.
