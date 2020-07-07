Carle, Joseph
0 entries

Carle, Joseph

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Joseph DeHoyos "Joe" Carle, age 16, of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born on January 14, 2004, to Todd and Denise (Gettner) Carle. He worked at the Madison Ave. Hy-Vee and would have been a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. Joe played football, golf, and tennis for the school. He also spent much time playing soccer and basketball. He enjoyed taekwondo, fishing, radio controlled cars, dirt biking, riding mopeds, bmx video gaming, and Tik Toking. Joe is survived by his parents, Todd and Denise; sister, Jeena Carle; grandparents, Rick and Renee Winegardner; grandmother, Debbie Gettner; aunts, Dawn (Tom) Atkinson, Diana (Brian) McPeck; cousins, Truman and Pierce Atkinson; his Hy-Vee crew; AL football, golf, and tennis team friends; and many other family and friends. A celebration of Joe's life will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a visitation during the hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.

+1 
Carle, Joseph
+1 
Carle, Joseph
To send flowers to the family of Joseph Carle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 8
Memorial Service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
1:00PM
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Crematory
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News