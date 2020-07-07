Carle, Joseph

Joseph DeHoyos "Joe" Carle, age 16, of Council Bluffs, passed away on July 2, 2020. He was born on January 14, 2004, to Todd and Denise (Gettner) Carle. He worked at the Madison Ave. Hy-Vee and would have been a junior at Abraham Lincoln High School. Joe played football, golf, and tennis for the school. He also spent much time playing soccer and basketball. He enjoyed taekwondo, fishing, radio controlled cars, dirt biking, riding mopeds, bmx video gaming, and Tik Toking. Joe is survived by his parents, Todd and Denise; sister, Jeena Carle; grandparents, Rick and Renee Winegardner; grandmother, Debbie Gettner; aunts, Dawn (Tom) Atkinson, Diana (Brian) McPeck; cousins, Truman and Pierce Atkinson; his Hy-Vee crew; AL football, golf, and tennis team friends; and many other family and friends. A celebration of Joe's life will be held Wednesday, July 8, 2020, 1 p.m., at the Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home, with a visitation during the hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the family.
Service information
1:00PM
1221 North 16th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
