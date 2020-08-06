You have permission to edit this article.
Carley, Ernest
Carley, Ernest

Ernest Carley, age 95, of Carson, Iowa, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Survived by his daughters, Marilyn (Jerry) Hart and Jeanie (Gary) Moore; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Ensign; other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Carson United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Carson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m., with Masonic Rites services to begin at 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.

