Carley, Ernest

Ernest Carley, age 95, of Carson, Iowa, passed away at his home on Friday, July 31, 2020. Survived by his daughters, Marilyn (Jerry) Hart and Jeanie (Gary) Moore; 4 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Gertrude Ensign; other relatives. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the Carson United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Carson Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 6:45 p.m., with Masonic Rites services to begin at 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Carson. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.