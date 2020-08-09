Casson, Donald

Donald David Casson, age 87, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was the tenth of thirteen children born to John and Margaret Casson, joining the family on December 21, 1932. He was raised on the farm, graduated from Underwood High School in 1950, and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. He married Nancy McNally on April 16, 1966. Don was a lifelong farmer, raising corn, soybeans, and beef cattle. He loved raising calves and crops alongside his father and his son, Dave. He was a good neighbor, serving on boards for the Underwood Community Schools, St. Columbanus Parish, UMBA, the Federal Land Bank, Underwood Optimists, Farm Service Coop, and the Pottawattamie County Planning & Zoning Commission. He was a McClelland volunteer fireman for many years, a 4-H leader, and a member of the Treynor American Legion. He joined the Amber Lodge #569 in 1981 and later joined the Shrine. Don loved playing and watching sports, enjoying baseball, slow-pitch softball, and bowling with friends for many years. He enjoyed fishing trips to Lake Winnibigoshish with his brothers. He golfed around the country, and was a three-time winner of the Underwood Open. He loved to play cards, with a running euchre game and enthusiastic cribbage games. He enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids' sporting endeavors, joining them for backyard baseball and basketball shootouts, and encouraging "keep your eye on the ball" and "attaway" across generations. He followed the St. Louis Cardinals since he was a kid. He delighted in his family, gathering his siblings for oyster stew and two-colored fudge, and was a beloved uncle to his many, many nieces and nephews. He relished his children and enjoyed time spent with them and their friends. He loved being there for the growth and adventures of their grandkids. Don was never more happy than when his clan was gathered for a meal around the table, swatting flies on the deck, or having a cool drink in the shed. Don is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy; children, Dave, Jim, Dan, and Connie; grandchildren, Mary, Emily, Shannon, Carter, Brody, and Cooper; siblings, Jane Koch and Jim, Chuck, and Keith Casson, in-laws, Teressa Casson, Jean Casson, Frank and Margaret Trouba, Bonnie McNally, and Mel Mark; nieces and nephews; and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, John, Jr., Roscoe, Margaret Mary, Harold, Mildred, Alice, Dick, and Terry. The family will host a graveside service, on Wednesday, August 12, at 11 a.m., at the Hardin Township Cemetery, with a luncheon at the McClelland Hall to follow. The family will direct memorials.
