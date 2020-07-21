Cazad, Terry

Terry Lee Cozad, age 50, passed away July 17, 2020, in Council Bluffs. Terry was born May 7, 1970, in Omaha, Neb., and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1989. He attended Iowa Western and served in the Army Reserves. Terry graduated from the Police Academy in 1998, and joined the Carter Lake, Iowa, Police Department. In 1999, Terry joined the Council Bluffs Police Department, and received the Medal of Valor in 2006 and Officer of the Year in 2008. He worked at Cabela's in security management. He was preceded in death by his father, Cary L. Cozad in 2018; and his grandparents, Harold and Doris Christensen. Survivors include his wife, Ashley, of Bellevue, Neb.; his daughters, Alexis, of Bennington, Neb., Mackenzie, of Fremont, Neb., and Natalie, of Bellevue; his mother, Janet O'Neill and husband Jim; sister, Shari James and husband Jason, all of Council Bluffs; step-mother, Lisa Cozad, of Underwood, Iowa; half-sister, Kristin Cozad, of Scranton, Iowa; and half-brother, Aaron Cozad, of Council Bluffs; step-brothers, Pat and Brandon O'Neill; mother-in-law, Patty Moore, of Yutan, Neb.; father-in-law, Larry Syas, of Omaha; brothers-in-law, Matthew Syas, of Omaha, Ben Syas, of College Springs, Iowa; niece, Irelynn James; nephews, Wyatt and Quentin James. Visitation, Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer Woodring Funeral Home. Funeral service, Friday, 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, with livestream available on the Cutler-O'Neill website - click on Terry's obituary. Interment, Ridgewood Cemetery. Memorials to the family preferred.
