Christiansen, Donald

Donald E. Christiansen, age 83 passed away on August 11, 2020, at Oakland Manor in Oakland, Iowa. Don was born on January 3, 1937, in Council Bluffs to the late LeeRoy and Harriet (Jacoba) Mabbitt. Don last worked as a driver for Pizza Hut. Don was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jeanette. Don is survived by daughter, Deana and Harlan Hanninen of Champlin, MN; sons, Randy Mabbitt of David City, NE.; Elvis Eugene Christiansen and Fiance, Samantha Ellison of Council Bluffs; stepson, Mike Fahmholz of Council Bluffs; stepdaughter, Michelle Holms of Council Bluffs; 5 1/2 grandchildren; sister, Sharon Schupp of Council Bluffs; brothers, Clarence Mabbitt of Amarillo, Texas; Ray Mabbitt of Council Bluffs. Celebration of Life Visitation on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m., at Maher Funeral Home. Family will direct memorials.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
121 South 7th Street
Council Bluffs, IA 51501
