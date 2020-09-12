Clatteruck, Sharon

Sharon Lynn Clatterbuck, age 81, of Council Bluffs, passed away September 10, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran Nursing Home after an extended illness. Sharon was born on February 27, 1939, in Council Bluffs, to Bud and May Larsen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Edward of 51 years; brothers, Larry and Buddy. Sharon attended Abraham Lincoln High School with the class of 1957. She worked for many years as the Purchasing Officer for Cornhusker Casualty Insurance, and as a personal banker at Pentagon Federal Credit Union in Omaha, retiring in October of 2008. Sharon and her husband Ed were known all over the Midwest for their hand crafted keepsakes and birdhouses they sold at craft fairs. Sharon had a passion for painting, flower gardening, and traveling the world. Her house was featured in the 2010 Council Bluffs Garden Walk. Sharon reconnected with her classmates from high school after the death of her husband, and was a proud member of the 57 Club. During her life Sharon's family was always her first priority. In her later years she traveled the world with her husband Ed, and later with her friends and relatives after his passing. Survivors include sons Ed (Teri), of Yutan, NE., Ron (Pam) of Bailey, CO.; brothers Terry (Grace) Larsen, of Omaha, Denny (Linda), Joe (Kathy) of Benton, Ark.; sister, Connie (Rich) Kaiser, of McClelland, IA.; grandchildren, Chelsea (David) Gatewood, Sundance (Shakody) Carson of San Antonio, TX., Tanner Carman, of Bailey, CO., Olivia Carman, of Lakewood, CO.; sisters-in-law, Yvonne Stucker, Connie (Mike) Hecker, all of Council Bluffs, Kristy (Ted) Smith,of Broomfield, CO., David Stucker, of Council Bluffs; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral and visitation open to "family" members only due to Covid 19. Masks are required. No luncheon due to Covid 19. Memorials may be directed to the family.
