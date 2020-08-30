Cofield, Constance "Connie"

Constance "Connie" E. Cofield, of Parker CO, died July 16, 2020, surrounded by family and immersed in love. Connie was born November 12, 1942, in Berkeley, CA, to Elizabeth Tinley Coad and Ernest Dyer Coad. When Ernest was called to serve in WW II, Elizabeth returned to her hometown of Council Bluffs, IA, to be near family while caring for their three young daughters, Connie being the youngest. Ernest was killed in action in the European theater, a loss that prompted the family to remain in Council Bluffs, availing themselves of the town's deep-rooted hospitality and the loving support of many friends and family members. Connie remained in the Council Bluffs and Greater Omaha area until 1963, and shortly thereafter, began to raise her family. Over the years, and throughout many moves to different parts of the country, Connie developed many strong and lasting friendships. With her natural tendency to spark and then nurture these friendships, Connie instilled in each of her children the lesson that, whenever the family may have moved far away, they never truly leave their friends behind. Rather, Connie showed through example and constant reminder and encouragement that, wherever we find ourselves ultimately we end up gaining even more friends to add to an already rich treasure of those we hold dear. This, as well as a deep appreciation for a well-mixed Cosmopolitan enjoyed in the company of loved ones, is one of Connie's greatest legacies. Connie is survived by her loving husband Gregory R. Cofield. For over 32 years, they provided their children with a beautiful example of deep devotion, the importance of family, and the fun that can be found in the world when you go looking for it with the love of your life. Also surviving are children, Carl K. Koehler (Deborah), Anne E. Hay (Timothy), Susan M. Gross, Gretchen M. Campbell, Jennifer C. Vanier (Scott), and Jason G. Cofield (Twilight); 13 grandchildren: Hallie Ritzu, Jennifer Ritzu, Thomas Ritzu, Tyler Hay, Ian Hay, Charlie Campbell, Mac Campbell, Michael Gross, William Gross, Harris Cofield, Verona Cofield, Madison Vanier, and Connor Vanier; and four great grandchildren: Emme, Sabrina, Miles and Mac. In addition, Connie is survived by her two sisters: Jane O'Brien (James) and Susan Coad Perry; nephews James O'Brien (Mary) and Jay Hunter (Kyan); and nieces Meghan O'Brien-Gerken and Nan O'Brien. Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m., in St. Patrick Catholic Church, 4 Valley View Drive, Council Bluffs Interment St. Joseph Cemetery with a lunch following at the church. Because of Connie's lifelong commitment to helping those with mental illness, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness "NAMI" (https:www.nimh.hib.gov) in honor of Constance E. Cofield.
