Jay L. Colton, age 65, passed away August 14, 2020, at his home.
Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Verna Colton; and brother, Dean Colton.
Jay is survived by his son, Kevin (Jeannie) Colton; daughter, Michelle (Mike) Leonard; brother, Larry (Helen) Colton; sisters, Darlene Pa and Betty (Bud) Kelsey; 8 grandchildren; nephew, Justin Colton; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 23rd, at 2 p.m., at the Mile A Way Hall, 20270 Old Lincoln Highway, Council Bluffs.
To plant a tree in memory of Jay Colton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.