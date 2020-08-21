 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Colton, Jay
0 entries

Colton, Jay

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Jay L. Colton, age 65, passed away August 14, 2020, at his home.

Jay is preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Verna Colton; and brother, Dean Colton. 

Jay is survived by his son, Kevin (Jeannie) Colton; daughter,  Michelle (Mike) Leonard; brother, Larry (Helen) Colton; sisters, Darlene Pa and Betty (Bud) Kelsey; 8 grandchildren; nephew, Justin Colton; and many other cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, August 23rd, at 2 p.m., at the Mile A Way Hall, 20270 Old Lincoln Highway, Council Bluffs.

To plant a tree in memory of Jay Colton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert