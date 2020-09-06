Cowan, Felletia

Felletia Fae Cowan, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Home on September 4, 2020. Felletia was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cowan; her parents; and sister, Edith. She is survived by her sister, Billy Dean Strong (Willis) of Liberal, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Felletia will be dearly missed by her niece, Carol Strong. Her wishes were to be cremated. There will be no funeral or visitation. Burial will be in the Anna Edna Cemetery in Jerico Springs, Mo. Memorials can be directed to Midlands Humane Society, Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.