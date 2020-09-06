 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowan, Felletia
0 entries

Cowan, Felletia

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Felletia Fae Cowan, age 91, of Council Bluffs, passed away at Bethany Lutheran Home on September 4, 2020. Felletia was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cowan; her parents; and sister, Edith. She is survived by her sister, Billy Dean Strong (Willis) of Liberal, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews. Felletia will be dearly missed by her niece, Carol Strong. Her wishes were to be cremated. There will be no funeral or visitation. Burial will be in the Anna Edna Cemetery in Jerico Springs, Mo. Memorials can be directed to Midlands Humane Society, Council Bluffs, Iowa.

+1 
Cowan, Felletia
+1 
Cowan, Felletia

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert