Cox, Janet Mae

Janet Mae Cox July 23, 1940 August 23, 2020 Memorial Service: The family invites you to a celebration of her life and to join us for lunch on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:15 to 1 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Reception Center located at 1350 E. Pierce in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.