Cox, Janet Mae

Janet Mae Cox July 23, 1940 August 23, 2020 Memorial Service: The family invites you to a celebration of her life and to join us for lunch on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:15 to 1 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Reception Center located at 1350 E. Pierce in Council Bluffs, Iowa.