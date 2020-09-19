 Skip to main content
Cox, Janet Mae
Janet Mae Cox July 23, 1940 August 23, 2020 Memorial Service: The family invites you to a celebration of her life and to join us for lunch on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 11:15 to 1 p.m., at the Walnut Hill Cemetery Reception Center located at 1350 E. Pierce in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

