Dail, Barbara

Barbara Jean Dail, age 79, passed away August 6, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran. Barbara was born October 27, 1940, in Plattsmouth, Neb., and is preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Pike" Holmes and Clara Pittman Holmes; husband, William E. Dail; son, Casey Riche; sister, Sharon Anderson; brothers, Gary and Kenny Holmes. Survivors include daughters, Mary Rule and Scott, Susan Mallory and Howard, Jane Osborn and Walt; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Holmes and Meg, Steve Holmes. Visitation, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside services Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Family and friends to meet at funeral home, at 10 a.m., for procession to Lewis Township Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
10:30AM
Highway 275
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.