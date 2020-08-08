You have permission to edit this article.
Dail, Barbara
Dail, Barbara

Barbara Jean Dail, age 79, passed away August 6, 2020, at Bethany Lutheran. Barbara was born October 27, 1940, in Plattsmouth, Neb., and is preceded in death by her parents, Charles "Pike" Holmes and Clara Pittman Holmes; husband, William E. Dail; son, Casey Riche; sister, Sharon Anderson; brothers, Gary and Kenny Holmes. Survivors include daughters, Mary Rule and Scott, Susan Mallory and Howard, Jane Osborn and Walt; 7 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wayne Holmes and Meg, Steve Holmes. Visitation, Monday, 5 to 7 p.m., at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Graveside services Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. Family and friends to meet at funeral home, at 10 a.m., for procession to Lewis Township Cemetery. Luncheon will follow at the Walnut Hill Reception Center.

Service information

Aug 10
Visitation
Monday, August 10, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Funeral Home
545 Willow Avenue
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
Aug 11
Graveside Service
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
10:30AM
Lewis Township Cemetery
Highway 275
Council Bluffs, IA 51503
